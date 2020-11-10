Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nyanza police boss Karanja Muiruri said once the exercise is over, the bodies will be handed over to the families of the bereaved for burial/AFP/File / Yasuyoshi CHIBA

County News

10 bodies recovered from Lake Victoria following Tuesday boat tragedy

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 – All ten person who drowned at Lake Victoria following a boat accident on Tuesday night in Usenge area, Siaya County, were accounted for on Friday after the tenth body was pulled out.

Search teams conducting the operation under the coordination of Kenya Coast Guards retrieve three remaining bodies a few minutes to midday, ending the three-day search.

The boat which was carrying mainly traders from Uganda to Usenge had 20 passengers when torble struck.

Ten people were rescued while 10 others drowned.

The boat was carrying traders mostly from the neighboring country of Uganda when strong winds destabilized it.

Nyanza police boss Karanja Muiruri said the bodies will be handed  over to the families of the bereaved for burial.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

MP John Kiarie seeks to secure retirement benefits of Auditor General

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has petitioned Parliament seeking legislation to secure retirement benefits of future holders of the...

56 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia conflict puts 2.3 million children in need: UNICEF

Khartoum, Sudan, Nov 20 – The outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has left some 2.3 million children in urgent need of assistance...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta says govt committed to modernize security sector

KITUI, Kenya Nov 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the modernisation of the country’s security apparatus. The President said...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO warns of COVID-19 upsurge during Christmas festivities

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed to African countries to be on high alert due to a possible...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

EU says could approve two coronavirus vaccines this year

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 20 – The European Union could approve two coronavirus vaccines being tested by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna before the end of...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Almost a million people inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccine: firm

Beijing, China, Nov 20 – Nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

India’s coronavirus cases pass nine million as Delhi struggles

New Delhi, India, Nov 20 – India’s coronavirus caseload passed nine million on Friday, as hospitals in the capital New Delhi came under increasing...

3 hours ago

World

Biden denounces ‘irresponsible’ Trump fight to reverse election

Wilmington, United States, Nov 19 – US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging democracy, as the incumbent’s campaign to...

4 hours ago