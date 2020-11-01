NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 –One person died on Monday morning while four others escaped with injuries after an accident involving three vehicles along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.
Witnesses said the early morning accident occurred after two of the vehicles rammed into each other and burst into flames, past the Machakos junction.
Passengers in the ill-fated vehicles were rescued by other road users and rushed to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital.
County News
1 dead, 4 injured as vehicles burst into flames after horror crash
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 –One person died on Monday morning while four others escaped with injuries after an accident involving three vehicles along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.
Popular
Capital Health
US Elections (2020)
Capital Health
US Elections (2020)
Corona Virus Data
More on Capital News
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia has directed teachers aged 58 years and above to work from home...
World
Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov 16 – Pakistan authorities sealed off a major road into the capital Islamabad for a second day Monday as a far-right...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations seized over 3,050 grams of a powdery substance suspected...
World
Lima, Peru, Nov 15 – Peru was without a president Monday after Congress failed to agree on a successor to interim leader Manuel Merino,...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Teachers Service Commission on Monday said all 337,000 government-employed tutors will receive full medical cover under the Commission’s...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday ordered a two-week closure of county headquarters following a spike in COVID-19 infections at...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is slated to meet Senators on Monday to discuss outstanding issues relating to the transfer...
World
Vancouver, Canada, Nov 16 – Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou faces a new round of extradition hearings starting Monday in Vancouver, as the two-year anniversary...