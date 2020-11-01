1 dead, 4 injured as vehicles burst into flames after horror crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 –One person died on Monday morning while four others escaped with injuries after an accident involving three vehicles along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.



Witnesses said the early morning accident occurred after two of the vehicles rammed into each other and burst into flames, past the Machakos junction.



Passengers in the ill-fated vehicles were rescued by other road users and rushed to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

