Why the UK is a major player in the gaming world

To put the UK’s position in the gaming industry into perspective, it exceeds the TV and film sectors’ size and rivals each with its creative prowess.

With an incredible £1.5 billion generated from numerous video games across the UK, its contribution to the economy is set to increase annually. And in three years, the UK gaming industry is forecasted to reach a staggering £10 billion.

British citizen’s gaming interests vary extensively. According to YouGov, Solitaire, Super Mario Brothers, Sudoku, and Scrabble rank as the UK’s highest played games. With other games such as The Sims, Grand Theft Auto, and FIFA not too far behind.

Key influencers behind UK gaming industry’s success

Higher advanced levels of secure payment methods has encouraged more people to play games online.

Mobile Phone Industry

The mobile phone has evolved extensively in the past two decades and has revolutionized gaming. For instance, games featured on old mobile phones, such as the Nokia 3310, used to be simple, yet highly addictive. At the time, games on mobile were minimal, however, still appreciated by budding gamers.

Over the years, mobile phones have become so advanced and ingrained in Britain’s daily life; that mobile has become an essential piece of tech for all.

With larger screens, advanced responsive design, and more affordable mobiles on sale; they are accessible, easy to use, and convenient for UK gamers to play wherever they are in the country. Mobile phones have contributed to the UK’s gaming industry success as more people are now playing games on-the-go.

Game Development

The gaming market facilitated the UK’s need for better, faster, enhanced gaming experiences.

As mobile phones evolved, mobile games followed suit. Gaming studios were no longer solely focusing on creating games for PC and consoles. They began to develop optimized sites and apps to allow users to access games with ease. With more games available on mobile, it became an attractive device for avid gamers that craved gaming variety.

The online gambling sphere is a segment of the gaming industry that worked tirelessly to create gaming on mobile that was irresistible to players. Casinos designed their sites and apps to entice newcomers to play and place bets online with ease. To create an enhanced gaming experience for the user, casinos made each game life-like, easier to grasp, and safer and more convenient to use.

Faster Internet Services

With faster connections from providers such as Sky, Virgin, and BT. New and existing gamers have the means to play uninterrupted games online without the risk of losing a connection.

Superfast, reliable internet makes for better on-demand gaming. This makes the prospect of online games much more attractive than it was years ago to people in the UK.

Progressive Audience

The UK’s video game industry has been fortunate to have a progressive audience keen to trial and grasp new technology, always eager to try out the latest games. This has helped the video gaming market in the UK to flourish.

Game Consoles

The UK has numerous creative studios designing and implementing enhanced gaming opportunities, such as console companies like PlayStation, whoare always looking to develop the next best console set with the PlayStation 5 looking set to be released on the market next month. There are always plans in motion by gaming console providers to attract and retain the ever-expanding pool of Brits who dedicate their free time to gaming.

Payment Methods

Other influencers that have contributed to the rise of the UK’s gaming industry are advanced online payment methods such as PayPal. With reputable and forward-thinking platforms making payments online easier and safer with encrypted software. UK players feel much more confident, purchasing, and investing in pay to play games online. Higher advanced levels of secure payment methods has encouraged more people to play games online.

Casino Sector

A huge contributing factor to UK’s gaming success is the gambling industry. In particular, the casino industry has enjoyed a steady increase in interest and profits over the years. But from March 2020 onwards, according to the BBC, online casino platforms in the UK experienced exponential growth. Plus, the interest generated around the UK’s casino industry is unlikely to taper off, as new online gamers are adopting casino games into their daily lives as a permanent fixture.

The online casino industry in the UK is competitive with many sites offering a variety of games from poker and blackjack to roulette and slots to attract players to their site. Some sites also specifically focus on one particular casino game such as wink slots games, a site that dedicates itself on providing players with a huge selection of the best slot games online. Many casino sites also offer an array of enticing online offers, such as free spins and free cash to play to help entice players, therefore online casino platforms marketing efforts are somewhat responsible for the rise in online gaming too.

UK Gaming Industry Giant Makes Waves Worldwide

As one of the major contenders in the gaming industry, other countries and continents across the globe are being influenced by the UK’s take on video gaming.

Africa is a prime example of a continent looking towards the UK and Europe to enhance their gaming industry. With better access to advanced phones, Africa is making way for enhanced internet connections too. Many gaming companies, such as online casinos, have already taken a significant interest in Africa, as most of the population is under 35, particularly in areas such as Nigeria and South Africa. And these areas are currently hotspots for the gaming sector, more specifically casinos.

By introducing new online casino platforms and creating faster internet connections, much like the UK – it’s only a matter of time before more people in Africa are hooked on gaming.