Wheelbarrows are petty, youths deserve better: Raila to Ruto

KISII, Kenya, Oct 9 – ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday dismissed Deputy President youth empowerment drives under as petty politics.

Raila who spoke in Kisii a day after the State disrupted two planned fundraiser events Deputy President William Ruto was scheduled to attend, said Ruto’s initiatives were a ploy to run premature 2022 campaigns.

“Leaders should empower youths with things that can help them prosper instead of petty politics and giving out wheelbarrows,” Odinga said.

“The wheelbarrow will not empower our youths but stagnate them in poverty as the world is working on innovation and technology,” he added.

Speaking at Gachuba Primary School, Bobasi Constituency during a burial ceremony, Odinga said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he jointly spearheads with President Uhuru Kenyatta has brought about unity in the country.

“BBI is the brighter side and goodwill of this nation whereby we will be working out to finish the discrimination against, youths, women elderly and communities and replace that with equality,’ said Odinga.

Odinga said BBI had contributed immensely to fight corruption in the country.

He said BBI constitutional reforms will ensure equal sharing of the national cake among the youths and help create jobs, innovation and prosperity.