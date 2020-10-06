Connect with us

Capital News
From L to R: Mohamed Abdul, Liban Abdallah Omar and Hussein Hassan Mustafa .

Kenya

Westgate terror suspects’ verdict due Tuesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – A Nairobi Magistrate’s Court was set to rule on the verdict of three terror suspects accused of roles in the 2013 terror attack at Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi.

The verdict was due Monday, but was postponed, again, by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi who said it will be ready at 2pm on Tuesday.

He ordered the accused persons Mohamed Abdul, Liban Abdallah Omar and  Hussein Hassan Mustafa to be sent back to remand prison pending the verdict which will determine if they were guily of the attack or not.

If found guilty, the trio faces long jail terms.

