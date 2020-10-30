Westgate terror suspects handed 33 and 18 years in jail

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30 – Two terrorists convicted of roles in the 2013 attack at Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi have been handed 33 and 18 years each.

The two, Mohamed Abdi and Hussein Hassan, were convicted by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi who had found them guilty of conspiracy with the attackers and assisting them.

The Magistrate handed Mohamed 18 years for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and 15 years for offering support to the terrorists who killed people in the upscale shopping mall. He however, said the two sentences will run concurrently, which means he will only serve 18 years. The Magistrate said he had considered the 7 years the accused had been in custody.

He also handed Hassan 18 years for his roles in the attack, but took consideration of the seven years he has served since arrest, which means he will be in jail for 11 years.

“Despite mitigation by the defence lawyers, the offences committed was serious, devastating, destructive that called for a punishment by the court,” the magistrate said in sentencing the two. Two of their co-accused were freed for lack of evidence.