Kandayi Member of National Assembly Wafula Wamunyinyi/Handout

Wamunyinyi-led FORD Kenya faction to hold Delegates Congress in November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The fight to control Ford Kenya is set to escalate in coming months ahead of a planned National Delegates Congress by a faction led by Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyiyi.

The party’s demoted Secretary General David Eseli Simiyu said in a notice published on Saturday the Party will hold the NDC on November 21 at the Bomas of Kenya, Main Auditorium.

The party’s National Executive Council in May resolved to remove Senator Moses Wetangula as Party Leader and replaced him with Wamunyinyi on an interim basis.

Eseli, the then Secretary General, said during a delegates meeting that the party had lost its ideals under Senator Wetangula’s leadership.

The Court of Appeal is yet to determine an appeal filed by Eseli and Wamunyinyi challenging the June 25 High Court decision to issue conservatory orders staying the Gazette Notice effecting leadership changes and restraining them from representing the party.

