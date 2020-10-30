Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The home of Michael and Peter Taylor in Harvard, Massachusetts, where they were arrested for aiding in the escape of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn from Japan

World

US approves extradition to Japan over Ghosn escape

Published

A view in May 2020 of the home in Harvard, Massachusetts of Michael and Peter Taylor, who are sought by Japan over the audacious escape of auto executive Carlos Ghosn © AFP/File / Joseph Prezioso

Washington, United States, Oct 30 – The United States has given the green light to extradite a former special forces soldier and his son to Japan for assisting auto executive Carlos Ghosn’s daring escape, although a judge Thursday put their transfer on hold.

Former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter were arrested in May in the Boston area on a warrant from Japan, but have appealed not to be handed over.

A court document showed that Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun agreed to Japan’s request, saying the State Department had “carefully and thoroughly” considered the case.

“I confirm that the decision to surrender the Taylors to Japan complies with applicable international obligations as well as domestic statutes and regulations,” said the letter from State Department legal advisor Karen Johnson.

But Indira Talwani, a federal judge in Massachusetts, stayed the extradition to give the court time to review the Taylors’ emergency petition.

The Taylors said they had received an email after 10 pm on Wednesday informing them they would be sent on a plane from Boston to Tokyo at 1 pm Thursday.

The duo, working with a Lebanese man, George-Antoine Zayek, are accused of posing as musicians and whisking Ghosn off on a private jet in a large black case of the kind used to transport audio equipment.

Ghosn had led Nissan for nearly two decades, earning celebrity status as a rare foreign executive to thrive in Japan, until he was arrested in 2018 on allegations of financial crimes, which he denies.

Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, made the audacious escape when he was out on bail and turned up in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Taylors argued that they would not enjoy a fair trial in Japan and would face “oppressive and punitive” actions in violation of the UN Convention Against Torture.

Lawyers for the father and son called the State Department decision “arbitrary and capricious” and in violation of US laws as well as the US extradition treaty with Japan, which they said had not presented sufficient evidence in the case.

A State Department spokesperson offered no further detail on the decision, saying that it does not discuss pending extradition requests.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Calling the White House home: two contrasting ‘first families’

Washington, United States, Oct 30 – As men in their 70s, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have large extended families — some members...

30 mins ago

World

France on ’emergency’ footing after knifeman kills 3 at church

Nice, France, Oct 29 – A knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in southern France Thursday, practically beheading a 60-year-old woman in...

35 mins ago

World

Biden, Trump duel for Florida as White House touts GDP figures

Tampa, United States, Oct 29 – Donald Trump and Joe Biden dueled Thursday over the crucial state of Florida, painting radically different visions of...

2 hours ago

World

France, Germany head towards lockdown as virus surges in Europe

Paris, France, Oct 28 – France and Germany moved Thursday toward shutting down sectors of their economies as part of accelerating efforts worldwide to...

7 hours ago

World

UN chief deplores persistent lack of women in peace efforts

United Nations, United States, Oct 29 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday deplored the persistent lack of women in the world’s peace efforts,...

7 hours ago

World

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung charged with secession

Hong Kong, China, Oct 29 – A teenage Hong Kong democracy activist was charged on Thursday with secession, the first public political figure to...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Kagwe sends strongest warning of second wave after surging COVID-19 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Ministry of Health has issued the strongest warning yet on a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Court nullifies 23 laws passed by National Assembly without Senate’s input

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – The High Court has nullified 23 laws that were passed by the National Assembly without the input of the...

14 hours ago