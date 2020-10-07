Connect with us

Schools in Kenya will reopen on October 12, 2020 after closure since March over 2020.

UNICEF lauds Kenya for reopening schools after closure over COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the Ministry of Education’s announcement o re-open schools from next week.

Schools in Kenya have remained closed since March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

Maniza Zaman, UNICEF Representative to Kenya said that the longer children are out of school, the greater the risk that the poorest among them will never return as some might get into child labour or get married off.

With an estimated child drop out of school at the primary level of 21 percent, Zaman says prolonged exposure means more children may drop out of the system.

“The closure of schools exposes adolescent girls to a higher risk of sexual abuse, HIV and teenage pregnancy,” the UNICEF Representative to Kenya said.
The phased re-opening of school will see students in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 resume learning.

UNICEF said the closure of schools in March this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interrupted learning for over 17 million students who missed more than six months of formal education.

“As part of the UN family, UNICEF reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Government of Kenya during this unprecedented and challenging time,” Zaman said.

“As children return to school, we all need to come together to ensure that this transition is smooth for the learners, teachers and the wider school community. In addition to supporting water, sanitation and hygiene in schools, we will work with partners to provide parents with the reliable and accurate information they need. Finally, we hope that soon all learners can be safely back in school. ”

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha announced the dates for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021, while KCSE exams will start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

All schools will be required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 containment protocols and guidelines, among them mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature and observance of high levels of hygiene.

“Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school,” Magoha said.

