President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret admire their Huduma Namba cards at Gusii Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations held in October 20, 2020.

Kenya

Uhuru receives Huduma Namba sample card, to be rolled out after Data Commissioner appointment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The government is set to roll out the much-awaited Huduma Namba, once Parliament completes the approval of the Data Commissioner nominee Immaculate Kassait.

During Mashujaa Day on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who received his card alongside First Lady Margaret and 10 others, said the new number is crucial because it captures individuals’ data on one card.

The card will be rolled out under the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS) that is domiciled at the Interior Ministry.

“I am happy that this process is complete, and the government is ready to roll it out as soon as Parliament completes the process,” Kenyatta said of Kassait’s approval.

The National Assembly has already invited views from the public on her suitability ahead of the interview, with a section of legislators already vowing to block her appointment, accusing her of being part of the mess that was witnessed during the last election at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) where she works.

“These are just samples. It is now up to the National Assembly to conclude their work, so that Kenyans can also enjoy government services through the Huduma Namba card,” the President said in Kisii where he officiated the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The President was handed his card by Attorney General Paul Kihara.

“We are ready to roll the cards out,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The Data Commissioner’s office whose nominee is awaiting parliament approval will be tasked with the enforcement of the Data Protection Act and exercise oversight on data processing operations among other roles.

The card will have all the data merged and installed in an electronic chip, capturing details in the National Identity card, National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund among others.

