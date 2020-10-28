Uhuru convenes key summit over rising COVID-19 deaths and infections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28 – The rising number of COVID-19 deaths and infections has caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Head of State has convened the 6th Extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Summit on Wednesday next week to discuss the rising numbers and find mitigating measures.

Kenya has lately recorded high infections on a daily basis, sometimes as high as 1,000 with more than 10 fatalities daily average.

“The session shall consider the evolution of the disease as well as the epidemiological models on how COVID-19 may propagate within our country over the months of November and December 2020,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokeswoman, “The Session shall also review the efficacy of the containment measures in place, as well as the impact of the easing of the restrictions that were in place.”

Kenya lifted tough restrictions in August, when the airspace was opened for international passengers.

Other measures relaxed include re-opening bars and restaurants which had remained closed since March and allowing places of worship to resume services.

A night curfew was also extended from 9pm to start at 11 am to 4am.

On Wednesday, Dena said the summit to be chaired by President Kenyatta will also seek to assess how infections are likely to be in the festive months of November through to December.

“Kenyans should continue to wear facemasks correctly while in public spaces, apply correct hand hygiene at all times, and adhere with the physical and social distancing guidelines and protocols that have been put in place to safeguard our individual and collective health and safety,” the dispatch from State House said.

On Wednesday, Kenya recorded 1,018 new infections and 16 deaths raising fears of a sustained increase in the cases spread out in all the 47 counties at a time the country is gearing up for full resumption.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the rising numbers to the increased number of political activities- where little or no precautionary measures are observed.