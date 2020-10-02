Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP Ruto at his Karen official residence when he addressed Maasai leaders from Kajiado on August 11, 2020/DPPS

Headlines

Tuju: DP Ruto has crossed the line

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2, Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee has now recommended to the party’s top most decision making organ, the National Executive Committee, to remove Deputy President William Ruto as the deputy party leader.

The party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Ruto has crossed the line, following recent actions, citing Thursday’s events at the party headquarters.

“He has crossed the line,” Tuju told a news conference Friday, “We have now recommended to NEC for the removal of the Deputy President William Ruto as the Deputy party leader.”

He said the party has been watching Ruto’s recent actions, which he described as campaigns for 2022, at a time President Uhuru Kenyatta has discouraged them for his adminstration to focus on development.

“We have seen him going around the country launching the hustler movement. These are campaigns and open defiance to the president,” Tuju said, and accused Ruto of leading a brigade of critics of the president to the party headquarters on Thursday.

“He came to the party yesterday (Thursday), days after similar visits accompanied by more than 40 MPs who have been insulting the president, this trend will not be allowed,” he said.

Tuju also cited recent remarks by leaders allied to the Deputy President like Emurua Dikirr legislator Johanna Ng’eno and Oscar Sudi of Kapseret, who made remarks against the president and his mother Mama Ngina, while accusing Kenyatta of frustrating Ruto.

“The Deputy President is going around with these leaders who openly insult the president and he is even giving them a platform here at Jubilee Headquarters,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As Tuju addressed the press conference, Ruto and some of the leaders he was with at the Jubilee Headquarters was attending the burial of the mother of marathoner Paul Tergat in Nakuru.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump tests positive for Covid, upending US election

Washington, United States, Oct 2 – President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, upending the already tense US election, but his doctor said...

20 mins ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta reaffirms commitment to Gender equality in all arms of Government

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct  2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reaffirmed his government’s committment on gender equality through the adoption of policy and legal frameworks...

54 mins ago

Capital Health

DPP recommends further probe in KEMSA scandal, sends file back to EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has recommended further investigations in the Sh7.8 billion COVID-19 procurement scandal at the...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Pandemic lays bare inequalities in Brazil’s schools

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct 2 – The 13-year-old boy selling mangos at the market in Rio de Janeiro was the same age as...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Parliament wants thorough probe in missing Jack Ma donations

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – The National Assembly Committee on Health has recommended further investigations by the Director of Criminal Investigations on the missing...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s implementation of Beijing Platform for Action on track, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Kenya’s implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action that advocates for gendar equality as well as empowerment...

4 hours ago

County News

ODM’s Boga to face Wiper’s Shee, Ruto-backed Feisal in Msambweni mini-poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Former Bongwe-Gombato MCA Omar Boga will fly ODM’s flag in the December 15 Msambweni by-election. The ex-ward representative won...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

A stronger United Nations key in unlocking world’s future

For the first time since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, the UN General Assembly was held virtually because of the COVID-19...

5 hours ago