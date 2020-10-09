Connect with us

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia assured strict COVID-19 containment measures had been put in place as Grade IV, Class VIII and Form IV students report back to school/FILE

TSC says 337,432 tutors back to schools ahead of Monday reopening

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Thursday said 337,432 tutors had reported back to schools ahead of reopening on Monday, October 12. 

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia assured strict COVID-19 containment measures had been put in place as Grade IV, Class VIII and Form IV students report back to school. 

The containment guidelines and protocols include mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature and observance of high levels of hygiene.

The Ministry of Education also announced that all schools that had been used as quarantine centres have been fumigated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health officials in readiness for reopening.

The Ministry of Education has already announced the dates for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) as well as Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE).

KCPE exams will start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, KCSE exams will start on March 25,2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

TSC directed teachers to report back to schools in September so as to prepare for the eventual reopening of schools, in a bid to recover the time lost after closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic in March. 

The Commission also encouraged teachers to continuously provide psycho-social and spiritual support to learners and support staff once schools reopen.

