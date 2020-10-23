Connect with us

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi (left) and Governor Mike Sonko have buried the hatchet.

County News

Treasury declines to release funds to NMS to pay salaries for seconded staff

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The National Treasury has declined to release funds to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to pay salaries for seconded staff, saying the funds can only be released to the Nairobi County Government Revenue Account.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani said according to the County Allocation of Revenue Act, county governments’ allocations can only be transferred to the respective County Revenue Fund Account in accordance with a payment schedule approved by the Senate, and published in a Gazette by the Cabinet Secretary in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act.

“The above legal provisions therefore, imply that equitable share allocation due to Nairobi City County Government, including monies for personal emoluments, shall be transferred to NCCG Revenue fund Account,” stated Yattani.

Yattani said the money can’t be released to NMS, as there are issues between NMS and the Nairobi County Government that are yet to be resolved including budgeting, oversight of NMS funds and secondment of staff.

Governor Mike Sonko is at loggerheads with NMS boss Maj Gen Mohamed Badi over the control of the city after the governor ceded key functions to the national government.

Yatani said he is awaiting guidance from the Attorney General before the funds can be disbursed.

The 6000 county staff were seconded to NMS after four key functions were handed over to the national government.

