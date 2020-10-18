Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The proportion of residents with incomes nearly doubled since April to stand at 64 percent in September according to a poll released by TIFA on Sunday/CFM/FILE

business

TIFA poll: 64pc of Nairobi residents report steady incomes in September

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – A survey by Trends For Insight Africa (TIFA) published on Sunday reported the proportion of residents with incomes had nearly doubled since April to stand at 64 percent in September.

Only 33 per cent of responders in Nairobi’s low-income neighborhoods reported having an income in April amid tough inter-county travel restrictions that negatively impacted on businesses.

The survey co-sponsored by the Canada High Commission in Kenya and the Hanns Seidel Foundation noted that the employed respondents include 32 per cent who are self-employed, 21 per cent in casual labor and seven percent who are fully employed.

Fifty-seven per cent of the respondents reported being employed in the new survey compared to the 41 per cent and 28 percent recorded during similar surveys conducted in April and June respectively.

Twenty-two percent of the unemployed respondents noted that they had lost their jobs since COVID-19 struck the country while seven per cent told the pollster they were either jobless or self employed.

The survey conducted between September 24 and October 2 further noted that the proportion of those who are jobless declined to 29 per cent compared to the 46 per cent in June.

“There has been marked decline since in the proportion of those who are jobless and have never worked, and an increase in those working part-time, whether in formal/wage or self-employment. The proportion of those in full-time wage employed has hardly changed, though that who are now jobless and have never worked has declined somewhat,” the survey noted.

Three percent of the 555 respondents reported earning as much as they did before COVID-19 while 14 per cent said they earned a bit worse compared to their previous earnings. Another two per cent reported better earnings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Eighty percent of the respondents reported earning very little of what they were earning before the coronavirus pandemic while 85 per cent said that their personal lives had changed “a great deal” since March when Kenya reported its first COVID-19 case.

Among those who said their lives had changed, 47 per cent reported loss of employment, 42 per cent said they had reduced earnings from self employment while 23 per cent pointed out that their earnings from formal employment had reduced.

Sixteen per cent reported increased income while 13 per cent attributed their reduced income to inflation. Another five per cent decried the interruption of their children’s education.

The survey was conducted in Huruma, Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kawangware and other middle-income areas in Nairobi.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Conflans-Sainte-Honorine , France, Oct 17 – People across France are expected to join rallies Sunday in a show of solidarity and defiance following the...

1 hour ago

World

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade accusations of breaking new truce

Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Oct 17 – Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a new ceasefire over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, as they tried for...

1 hour ago

Kenya

MP seeks commencement of CJ listing 6 months before incumbent’s exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will be compelled to begin recruitment of a Chief Justice within six months before...

3 hours ago

County News

DP Ruto makes extensive Meru tour as State-imposed gag eases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Deputy President William Ruto made an extensive tour of Meru County on Saturday hosted by Senator Mithika Linturi, days...

4 hours ago

business

Airlines face tough winter as hoped-for pick-up fails to materialise

Paris, France, Oct 18 – Airlines face a long, hard winter after a much hoped for rebound from the coronavirus crisis failed to materialise,...

4 hours ago

Africa

Five things to know about Guinea

Conakry, Guinea, Oct 18 – Guinea is among the world’s poorest countries, despite significant mineral resources, and has a turbulent political history. Here is...

4 hours ago

Politics

Bolivians expect ‘upheaval’ as general election looms

La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 18 – Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election...

4 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Trump sets hectic campaign pace, while frontrunner Biden stays home

Janesville, United States, Oct 18 – President Donald Trump campaigned at a frenetic pace Saturday in a three-state trip that started with a Michigan...

4 hours ago