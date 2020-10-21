Three schools closed in Mombasa over COVID-19 infections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Octo 21- At least three secondary schools in Mombasa County have been shut down over COVID -19 infections, days after the country re-opened learning institutions countrywide.

Several teachers from Star of the Sea Girls’ Secondary School, Mama Ngina Girls’ High School and Tononoka Boys’ Secondary School were on Wednesday reported to have contracted the virus leading to the closure.

According to reports, at least 11 teachers from Tononoka and four others from Mama Ngina were confirmed positive for the infectious disease.

County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said samples from teachers of Star of the Sea school had been taken for analysis.

“By tomorrow (Thursday) we should have the results for Star of the Sea,” he said.

Kitiyo, who co-chairs the Mombasa County COVID-19 Response Committee, is expected to issue a comprehensive report on the status of the schools in Mombasa County on Thursday.

On Monday, Star of the Sea School management issued a circular that the institution will be closed for two weeks to pave way for fumigation.

“This is to inform that all school operations have been temporarily suspended with effect from today-(October 19th 2020) to allow fumigation,” reads part of the circular seen by our news Correspondent in Mombasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The school’s normal operations were set to resume on Monday, November 2.

A spot check by Capital FM News showed that learning in other primary and secondary schools within Mombasa County was still in progress.