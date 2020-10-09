Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Police Spokesman Charles Owino said random alcoblow tests will be carried out on major higways and towns from October 9, 2020 due to a spike in road accidents. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

The return of Alcoblow in Kenya after 60 killed in last weekend road accidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – On the first weekend of bar operations since COVID-19 pandemic, 60 people were killed in road accidents, the highest number of fatalities in recent months.

Police are now attributing the accidents to drink-driving and have resorted to re-introduce alcoblow tests on drivers.

“We will have random drink-driving alcoblow tests on major towns and highways from today,” said Police Spokesman Charles Owino, who issued a statement on Friday morning, detailing the deaths that occured last weekend.

Statistics documented by the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority indicates that 60 people were killed between October 2 to 4 in road accidents attributed to speeding and drink-driving.

“Analysing the trend points to the need to focus more efforts towards road safety in order to prevent the unnecessary loss of lives,” the joint statement stated.

Kenya opened bars last week after a decline in COVID-19 cases which had surged since March, forcing President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare a partial lockdown that included a night curfew.

The curfew was extended from 9pm to start from 11pm to 4am, with bars now allowed to operate up to 10pm.

Kenya had been implementing the use of Alcoblow tests until last year when it was withdrawn due to misuse by police officers who set up unnecessary roadblocks in various parts of the country, mainly highways and major towns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police were accused of using the alcoblows to harrass and extort motorists, prompting the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to suspend it.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

First Lady Margaret advocates for enhanced digital inclusion for persons with disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for enhanced digital inclusion for persons with disabilities to eliminate technological barriers that...

10 mins ago

County News

President Kenyatta meets Kisii leaders as region readies to host Mashujaa Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted leaders from the greater Kisii on Thursday to discuss development in the region ahead of...

17 mins ago

Politics

13 charged in plot to kidnap US governor and start civil war

Washington, United States, Oct 8 – Thirteen men, including members of two right-wing militias, have been arrested for plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor...

26 mins ago

Africa

Kenya to support Nigeria’s WTO DG candidate Iweala after Amina’s defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Kenya will now support Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonji-Iweala in the final round for the World Trade Organisation Director General post...

32 mins ago

Africa

Elderly French aid worker, top politician freed by Mali captors

Bamako, Mali, Oct 8 – An elderly French aid worker and a top Malian politician captured by presumed jihadists landed to emotional reunions with...

1 hour ago

World

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala, S. Korea’s Yoo in run-off to lead WTO

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct 8 – The World Trade Organization is set to have its first female leader after Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s...

10 hours ago

World

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 8 – American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, an unexpected choice known for themes of...

14 hours ago

World

Prince William launches ‘prestigious’ environment prize

London, United Kingdom, Oct 8 – Britain’s Prince William on Thursday launched a “prestigious” environmental prize aimed at turning “pessimism into optimism” by rewarding...

17 hours ago