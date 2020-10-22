Surging COVID-19 cases raise fears of second wave in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22- COVID-19 cases in Kenya surged to 47,212 Thursday, after the country recorded 1,068 cases on a single day.

The new infections were seen as the highest in the recent weeks, coming at a time the country’s curve had flattened before a sudden jump.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who released the new figures said the infections were detected from 7,556 samples tested since Wedneday.

Kagwe had warned on Sunday that the country would easily slide into the second wave unless Kenyans take serious the measures issued by the health ministry to contain the disease.

Nairobi had the highest cases at 305 followed by Nakuru 137 and Mombasa 74.

Kagwe said the disease had also claimed 12 patients, raising the death toll in the country to 870.

Meanwhile, he said 290 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing cases of recovery to 33,050.

He said 27 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Thursday, while 45 were on supplementary oxygen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said 27 others were on ventilatory support while 12 are High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“It is a serious matter,” Kagwe warned Sunday, “We need to take it seriously and observe the containment measues to avoid getting into the second wave.”

He particularly warned politicians against holding large gatherings in various parts of the country in total disregard of the COVID-19 containmnent measures, in what continue to be disregarded as the country gets into a full campaign mode following the Monday release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.