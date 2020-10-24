Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US President Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Sudan and Israel as he announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel

World

Sudan to normalize ties with Israel in new breakthrough for Trump

Published

US President Donald Trump speaks to the leaders of Sudan and Israel as he announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel © AFP / Alex Edelman

Washington, United States, Oct 23 – Sudan on Friday became the latest Arab nation to agree to recognize Israel in a diplomatic triumph for President Donald Trump announced days before US elections.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed an accord at the White House last month to normalize relations with Israel but Sudan carries added symbolism as an Arab nation that has been at war with Israel.

Trump announced the agreement by Sudan’s year-old civilian-backed government moments after he formally moved to end the nation’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, achieving a major objective for Khartoum.

Reporters were escorted into the Oval Office where Trump was on speakerphone with Sudan’s leadership and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of the embattled Republican president.

“This truly changes the region. It changes the lives of our peoples for the better and allows us to focus on the task of building our nations, building our future,” Netanyahu was heard telling Trump.

Trump said that more Arab states are also looking to recognize Israel including regional power Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest cities.

US President Donald Trump announces that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel © AFP / ALEX EDELMAN

“We have at least five more that want to come in and we’ll have many more than that soon,” Trump said in a room packed with visibly happy aides, few of them wearing masks despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until last month, the only Arab nations to recognize Israel were Jordan and Egypt — neighbors of the Jewish state that had made peace after US mediation.

The Palestinian leadership has been outraged at Arab states’ willingness to recognize Israel without any progress on establishing a Palestinian state.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’ office voiced “condemnation and rejection” of the deal between Sudan and the “Israeli occupation country which usurps Palestinian land.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Economic boon for Sudan –

Protesters take to the streets of Khartoum, where officials hope the end of the US designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism will provide a needed economic boost © AFP / Ebrahim HAMID

While Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have found common cause with Netanyahu and Trump against Iran, Sudan appears mostly driven by a desperate economic situation that has fueled new protests in recent days.

Both the United States and Israel committed to building trade with Sudan, an impoverished, conflict-torn nation that had faced years of criticism over its violent internal campaigns until the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir last year.

In a three-way statement, Sudan and Israel said delegations would meet “in the coming weeks to negotiate agreements of cooperation” including on agriculture, aviation and migration.

“The leaders agreed to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and to end the state of belligerence between their nations,” it said, without setting a date.

As part of the deal to get off the terror blacklist, the White House said that Sudan’s transitional government had deposited $335 million to compensate survivors and family members of victims of the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania as well as other attacks by Al-Qaeda, which Bashir had welcomed.

Sudan’s civilian prime minister, Abdulla Hamdok, thanked Trump over the terror designation and, in the Oval Office, said Sudan was a “tolerant, peace-loving country.”

“This decision will open wide the door to Sudan’s deserved return to the international community,” Hamdok’s office said in a statement that did not mention ties with Israel.

Also on the telephone call was Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who met Netanyahu earlier this year in Uganda.

– Days before election –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Trump had announced his plan to delist Sudan on Monday through Twitter. But in the days before he formally took action, Israel sent a delegation to Khartoum to discuss normalization.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum in August 2020 as Washington encouraged Sudan to recognize Israel © Office of Sudan’s Prime Minister/AFP/File

Israel is a major cause for evangelical Christians, a crucial voting bloc for Trump as he trails in polls ahead of November 3 elections.

Trump questioned whether the Sudan deal could have been achieved by his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who has supported Israel’s reconciliation with Arab states but also promised to pay more attention to the plight of the Palestinians.

Trump said he “took a lot of abuse from people that were unable to make a deal for 40 years, and this has gone very quickly, very nicely, very inexpensively and with no blood.”

Map of Middle East showing the countries that have established diplomatic relations or have had informal cooperation (economic, visits, etc.) with Israel © AFP / Alain BOMMENEL

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates had long enjoyed quiet relations with Israel but a move by Sudan is especially significant in light of the nation’s history.

Sudan played a small part in Arab-Israeli wars and, after Israel’s decisive victory in 1967, Khartoum was where the Arab League issued its famous “three no’s” — no peace, no recognition and no negotiations with Israel.

Sudan will be off the terror blacklist, where it was first put in 1993, in 45 days unless Congress passes a resolution to object.

Congress is not expected to block the delisting but it must also approve legislation to grant Sudan immunity from further claims.

Until then, the $335 million will be held in an escrow account.

burs-sct/mjs

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

BBI

IPOA Chair Makori supports BBI proposal to make it an independent Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has backed a proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) aimed at transforming it...

4 mins ago

World

Europe, WHO sound alarm over resurgent virus crisis

Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 24 – The European Union’s disease control agency has joined frantic health workers to sound the alarm over a coronavirus surge...

32 mins ago

World

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula ’caused by algae’

Moscow, Russian Federation, Oct 23 – Blooming algae was behind a recent mass death of sea animals that saw octopuses and seals wash up...

14 hours ago

Corona Virus

Sonko orders 6-month extension of rent waiver on city-owned houses scuttling NMS revenue plans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday declared a six-month extension of a rent waiver on houses owned by the...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 10.3pc, 20 ICU patients among 95 critical cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed to 10.3 per cent on Friday down from 14.1 per cent reported on Thursday...

16 hours ago

Corona Virus

CS Magoha urges calm amid panic over COVID-19 cases in schools

NAIROBI, Kenya October 23 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday urged parents to remain calm amid panic over COVID-19 cases in...

17 hours ago

Africa

How S.Africa farm murder sparked violence, then soul-searching

Senekal, South Africa, Oct 23 – A white farmer’s murder in a rural town in early October touched off a series of racially charged...

17 hours ago

County News

Makueni policewoman fatally injured a lawyer to be detained for more 19 days

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Oct 23 – A policewoman in Makueni who caused fatal injuries to a lawyer will spend an additional nineteen days in police...

17 hours ago