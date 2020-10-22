South Sudan envoy to Eritrea collapses and dies at a banking hall in Nairobi

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 –The Kenya Commercial Bank temporarily closed its Advantage Branch on Moi Avenue in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon after a customer collapsed and died.

The customer was identified as Michael Nyang Jook, 66, who is the Ambassador of South Sudan to Eritrea.

“Yes it is the envoy,” Nairobi Police boss Rashid Yakub told Capital FM News.

Already police have been notified and have taken up the matter to establish what led to the death.

The bank through a statement to newsrooms, said the customer was on a routine visit to the branch.

“We regret to confirm that a customer at our KCB Advantage Branch, Moi Avenue, Nairobi collapsed and died this afternoon during a visit to the branch. The incidence was reported to the police and they took over the matter,” reads the statement.

KCB customers were urged to use alternative branches or use alternative banking touchpoints.

Police said they will wait for the outcome of an autopsy to establish the cause of the envoy’s death.

