A student who tested positive for COVID-19 was put in isolation at the Bondo Sub-county Hospital/FILE

Siaya county rolls out rapid COVID-19 testing at Maranda School after confirmed virus case

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Siaya County Government has kicked off targeted COVID-19 testing at the Maranda High School after a student tested positive for the virus.

Siaya County Director of Public health Kennedy Orwenjo on Wednesday said the Health Department was currently doing contact tracing and only testing those who may have had contacts with the positive student.

He confirmed the patient had been put in isolation at the Bondo Sub-county Hospital.

Orwenjo however dismissed claims that over 600 Form 4 students at Maranda High School will be tested, noting that the Health Department lacks the capacity to conduct mass testing.        

He also dismissed allegations that a teacher at the school had been placed under isolation, saying results from a targeted testing exercise which begun on Tuesday are yet to be released.

