Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Among the suspects in the NYS frau case isformer Public Service Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and ex-NYS Director General Richard Ndubai/FILE

Headlines

Sh1 compensation shocker for former PS Lilian Omollo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Former Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo was on Thursday awarded Sh1 as compensation in a case in which she had sued the govermnent for unfair dismissal when she was facing corruption charges.

Yes, you read it right, One Shilling is what the former Principal Secretary was awarded by the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Justice  Stephen Radido, found and held that the government breached her constitutional rights and her dismissal was equally unconstitutional, but decided that she can only be awarded Sh1.

She is facing corruption over a scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS) where hundreds of millions was looted under her watch.

“The Petitioner was not subjected to due process, nor was she given reasons for the removal from office under the hand of the President. She was ingeniously notified that her tenure had ended because a replacement had been appointed,” Justice Stephen Radido said.

The judge said public officers have a legitimate expectation, due process as envisaged under Article 236 of the Constitution would be observed in the process of their removal from office.

The Judge, however, said that because Omollo, who is currently battling corruption charges, was found to have unexplained wealth, the amount awarded was adequate compensation for the violation of her right to due process.

Omollo has already filed an appeal against a decision of the High Court found, which ordered that more than Sh33 million held in various accounts belonging to her are proceeds of crime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She sued the government arguing that she was still presumed innocent and was entitled to half-pay, as the corruption case went on before a magistrate.

She was appointed PS for Public Service and Youth in December 2015. And when she was charged with corruption among other offenses in 2018, she was notified of her suspension on half-salary pending the finalization of the criminal charges.

In May 2020, the Public Service Cabinet Secretary wrote to her that her appointment had lapsed with the appointment of another person as the Gender PS. The decision prompted her to move to court.

She also sought service gratuity at the rate of 31 percent of the basic remuneration package for the term served and restoration of all her withheld salary and allowances for the years under suspension.

Omollo also sought general damages for the breach of her constitutional rights and the right to legitimate expectation.

In reply, the government said being a presidential appointee, Omollo held an office of public trust, and because she had been charged with corruption offenses, she was suspended as expected under section 62 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

“Once a person has been appointed as a Principal Secretary, he or she becomes a public officer. As such public officer, the Principal Secretary becomes entitled to the protections assured to all public officers by Article 236 of the Constitution,” the Judge said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Deaths from non-Communicable diseases projected to rise in 10 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Deaths due to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are projected to rise to 55 percent by the year 2030. A retrospective...

2 hours ago

BBI

BBI seeks to make two-thirds Gender rule mandatory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct  22- The entrenched gender inequality in the country where women feel marginalized in decision-making and political representation may be cured if...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Westgate terror suspects’ sentencing pushed to Oct 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has postponed the sentencing of two convicted persons found to have participated in the attack...

3 hours ago

County News

MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover charged with murder

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 22 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her lover Geoffrey Okuto were charged with murder on Thursday. Both pleaded not guilty...

3 hours ago

World

Egypt to vote for new ‘rubber-stamp’ parliament

Cairo, Egypt, Oct 22 – Egyptians go to the polls this weekend to elect a new parliament, which critics say will just replicate a...

7 hours ago

BBI

BBI Wants Chebukati And Other IEBC Commissioners Vetted Afresh

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will undergo radical changes in its management structure if recommendations by the...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya keen to reclaim her position in Space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22- Kenya has embarked on a journey to reclaim its position in the space sector to enhance access to services and...

7 hours ago

BBI

How BBI intends to end delayed payments for government suppliers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Suppliers doing business with the government will no longer have to chase payments for months or even years if...

7 hours ago