Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and DP William Ruto chat during the funeral of former Cabinet Minister MP Henry Obwocha in August 2018. /CFM-FILE.

BBI

Ruto, Raila at Bomas of Kenya ahead of BBI unveiling

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among national leaders present at the Bomas of Kenya where President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report.

Ruto arrived at the venue at 10.20am on Monday after the arrival of Odinga who is jointly spearheading the BBI process with President Kenyatta.

The Deputy President who has previously expressed reservations on the handling of the constitutional review process under BBI missed the presentation of the report to Kenyatta and Odinga at the Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, October 21.

