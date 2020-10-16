Connect with us

President Kenyatta was received in Manyani by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto in what has fueled speculation over increasing instances of protocol breaches/PSCU

Ruto, Matiangi switch slots in conspicuous protocol breach at Manyani Cabinet retreat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani on Friday for a Cabinet retreat during which he is expected to review ongoing national security projects reports.

President Kenyatta was received in Manyani by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto in what has fueled speculation over increasing instances of protocol breaches.

The incident came barely a week after a similar protocol breach at State House Nairobi on October 10 where the Head of State was ushered to the podium to address the nation by Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria in the presence of the DP who did not speak at the event.

“At this moment to thank the President who asked us to organize this. We are in your house and I am sure you would want to say something as our host, with all due respect, maybe not following the right protocols but kindly say a word,” the Archbishop said while referring to the protocol breach.

In images shared by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), the Head of State is seen alighting from a military helicopter upon which he acknowledges greetings from Matiangi who had been lined up ahead of Ruto, marking a departure from established protocols whenever the President arrives at a venue where the Deputy President is.

Ruto’s allies Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga were among leaders who reacted to the images.

Other government officials present included Head of Public service Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

