Ruto: Let Them Fix IEBC Commissioners But Prepare To Accept Poll Results

EMBU, Kenya Oct 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he has no problem with who leads the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), but urged all participants to prepare to accept the final results.

He said the outcome of the 2022 polls would be decided by Kenyans and not the Chairman or the Commissioners of the IEBC.

“Anyone can assume the leadership of the Commission. We are ready and have confidence in our independent institutions,” said Ruto, when he addressed a rally in Embu Town on Sunday.

The remarks follow the National Assembly’s approval of the IEBC (Amendment) (No.3) Bill 2019, which gives the Parliamentary Service Commission majority four slots in the seven-member panel to appoint electoral commissioners.

A local newspaper, The Standard reported Saturday that “Uhuru, Raila outwit Ruto in race to control IEBC”.

“They can fix any chairman or commissioner they want for the IEBC. But they must accept the outcome of the results,” Ruto said.

The Bill passed by the National Assembly last week was largely interpreted to mean President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga will have a say in who becomes the next IEBC Commissioners because their allies hold key positions in the House.

Procedurally, President Kenyatta is required to pick names from a list presented by the selection panel and forward it to Parliament.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee will then vet the nominees and present its report to the House where it is expected to be passed.