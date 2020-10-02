Ruto-allied leaders tell ‘crooked’ Tuju to focus on own challenges

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 2 — A section of Jubilee leaders have said they would not allow the party to be run as a private entity for selfish gains.



They said they would continue meeting and engaging at the outfit’s offices in Pangani to further party’s agenda of transforming and uniting the country.



The leaders claimed the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju and his “fellow crooks” were Opposition sympathizers.



They spoke on Friday during the funeral service of Esther Toyoi Kipkuna, the mother to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat at Chergei Farm in Nakuru County in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto.



The leaders included Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Lizah Chelule (Woman Rep, Nakuru), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr).



“We are in-charge of Jubilee. We would keep running it and saying the truth until Kenya is on a progressive lane,” said Murkomen.



He asked Tuju focus on his personal challenges rather than engaging in a battle that he would obviously lose.



“You cannot tell us that we cannot meet in that office. It is our money that is funding it. It is also our votes that are keeping you where you are.”



The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator asked Tuju to stop engaging in deceit and hypocrisy and refocus on the ideals that gave birth to Jubilee.



“But it is time we tell this country the truth. Whose dog is Tuju?” he posed.



The leaders challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to tame the poisonous tongues of some of the politicians allied to him, whom they said risked breaking the country’s social fabric.



“You cannot keep saying you are uniting the country when some proxies are being used to fight your deputy. Put your Jubilee house in order as part of your journey to uniting the country,” Murkomen added.



Kihika called on the party’s Secretary General to resign and make his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) membership official.



“We are past the cat and mouse games. We want a conversation about economic empowerment of the people,” she observed.



While echoing Kihika’s sentiments, Korir said Tuju had lost it by joining and pushing for the ODM’s issues in Jubilee.



“Jubilee is our party. Let them try to block us from accessing the headquarters if they are men enough,” said the Lang’ata MP.



On his part, Ng’eno argued that the country needed not to engage in another Huduma Namba registration, noting that it was a scam.



“It is a waste of taxpayers resources. Let those resources be channeled to the immediate needs of the people especially at this time when we are facing tough times dues to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Murkomen said the renewed call for another Huduma Namba registration was aimed at stealing taxpayers’ money.



“Let us first account for the first phase registration before proceeding to the second one,” he said.



While condoling the Tergat family, the Deputy President said he was focussed on working with President Kenyatta in fulfilling the pre-election promises made to the people in 2017.



“We are changing this country’s conversation to one that is focussed on the empowerment of the people rather than the creation of positions for the mighty,” said Dr Ruto.