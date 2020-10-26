Raila says uncontested BBI referendum ideal as Kalonzo urges consensus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday underscored the need for a national consensus to achieve an uncontested referendum on constitution review proposals captured in Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Odinga said the 2010 constitution was a ceasefire document and the time has come for the country as a whole to look at outstanding issues that may not have been addressed when the constitution was originally framed.

While quoting the Bible and the Quran, Raila said the proposed constitutional amendment should be a unifying factor.

He quoted Isaiah 1:18: “Come now let’s reason together.”

“The Quran says those who listen to all statements and then follow the best of it these are the ones whom Allah has guided and these are the ones possessed of minds, so that’s why we are saying let us come and reason as a people of Kenya and let’s talk together and not talk at each other,” Odinga further outlined.

He also dismissed claims that he was pushing for BBI for him to become President, saying he was yet to declared his interest on the seat. Kalonzo who spoke ahead of Odinga at the event had urged for consensus building to ensure a non-contested constitution review process under the BBI/PSCU

Odinga said the Jubilee government should be given time to complete deliver on its Big 4 agenda before the next General Election.

Kalonzo who spoke ahead of Odinga at the event had urged for consensus building to ensure a non-contested constitution review process under the BBI.

Kalonzo noted that unity is paramount even as the country gears to a possible referendum to make crucial amendments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.