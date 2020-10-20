Raila says Reggae is back and unstoppable! BBI rallies lined up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya 0CT 20 – Opposition chief Raila Odinga has reignited the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) conversation, declaring “Reggae is Back”.

Odinga, who spoke in Kisii on Tuesday during the Mashujaa Day celebrations, urged Kenyans to prepare for countrywide rallies lined up after the heroes celebrations.

“For 56 years we have followed one direction but we are not seeing any results…so we need to look at what else is there that is missing, so that the project Kenyan can move forward as envisioned by our founding fathers of our nation,” he said.

“It is time to change how we do things,” Odinga said, “we had posed Reggae and the BBI conversation but we are now back.”

Odinga’s declaration sets the stage for an eventual referendum to change the Constitution.

In his speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke at length on why the time to change the constitution is “now.”

“What we need is an honest national conversation about the moment for constitutional change,” he said, and dismissed claims by a section of leaders, including his Deputy William Ruto that BBI is all about creating positions for individuals.

“Constitutional change is not all about creating positions for anyone,” he said, “it is aimed at ensuring we no longer have the winner takes it all and loser goes home with nothing after elections.”

He said the constitutional change is also aimed at ensuring inclusivity of all communities after elections so as to to avoid chaos after every election cycle.

“We spent almost two years after every election on conflicts,” he said, “and that is what we want to change by ensuring inclusivity by all communities.”

Ruto, who also spoke at the celebrations, called for a national conversation on BBI that will involve all.

“My friend the former Prime Minister has told us about the Reggae, which is fine. But I guess we will have a robust national conversation that will bring everybody on board,” the DP said.