Raila jets out to DRC for talks with Tshisekedi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has left the country for a two-day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Officials privy to the former Prime Minister’s itinerary say he is scheduled to meet and hold talks with President Felix Tshisekedi.

Odinga is set to review progress on the Grand Inga Hydropower project, an official said.

The meeting between the two leaders follows a high-level virtual multinational and multi-sector forum on the Grand Inga held in June last year.

Odinga is tasked to among other things rally political support for the Inga Hydropower as a continental project and to encourage expressions of interest by multinational corporations.

He is due back later this week.