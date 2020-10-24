Principals in Nyanza, Western attribute low learner turnout to teen pregnancies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya October 24 – Head of schools in Nyanza and Western region have raised alarm over low student turnout in Class 8 and Form 4 citing pregnancies among female students.

Despite a directive by the education ministry for all learners, including those who are pregnant to report back to school, principals in the region say most female students who are nursing their babies are unable to attend classes.

They also told Principal Secretary University Education and Research Prof Simon Nabukwesi who had visited the region to assess learning that majority of male students were engaged in businesses and thus absconded class.

Nabukwesi urged the school heads to liaise with parents and guardians to ensure they return to school.

“School Principals in the affected institutions cited pregnancies as some of the reasons to why some female students failed to turn up as they were nursing their babies whereas a few male students had engaged in business and absconded class,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Education on Saturday noted.

He said that all principals should ensure that learners expected to sit national examinations in March have reported back to school.

Students in Class 8 and Form 4 returned back to school on October 12 as the ministry of education announced the phased reopening of institutions of learning which had been shut in March following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The two classes are due to be assessed by the Kenya National Examination Council in March.

PS Nabukwesi noted that public institutions had challenges but assured the school Heads that the government is doing its best to ensure funds are availed to aid in expansion of facilities and purchase of COVID-19 prevention requirements.

“I urge you to observe the required protocols such as social distancing, frequent handwashing, wearing of face masks to avoid getting infected because we in the Ministry expect all of you to pass your exams and proceed to either join form one or university,” he said.