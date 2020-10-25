President Kibaki, DP Ruto mourn constitutional expert Nzamba Kitonga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Former President Mwai Kibaki on Saturday mourned the former Chairperson of Committee of Experts on the 2010 Constitutional Review and lawyer Philip Nzamba Kitonga as an exceptional advocate who played a key role in Kenya’s constitutional reform process.

In his message of condolence to family and friends, the retired Head of State said Kitonga’s death is a big blow to his family, the Judiciary and the country. He said Kitonga served with commitment, dedication and without fear or favour.

The nation’s third President praised the departed lawyer for his patience and understanding in handling constitutional matters.

“He will be remembered for his role to oversee the historic midwifing of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, itself an epic watershed moment that brought to an end a long-running quest for change that had lasted for no less than two decades,” President Kibaki said in a statement dispatched to newsrooms

Kibaki stated that Nzamba made his memorable contribution to an eventful trigger moment that will forever define the direction Kenya’s statehood as well as statecraft will take in days to come.

“Nzamba’s masterful touch as team leader of a notable conclave of experts during a critical moment of significant transition that saw Kenya’s Independence constitution gave way to a new order that marked an important if unforgettable turning point.”

“The echoes of the Nzamba-led effort remain indelibly etched as part of the guiding principles and reference points that will always inform the path of future negotiations that will, in turn, continue to shape, reshape and fortify the destiny of our nation,” read a statement from the nation’s third President.

Deputy President William Ruto termed Kitonga as a man of gregarious personality, modest yet a gifted and far-sighted leader who was genuinely committed to public service and social justice.

Philip Nzamba Kitonga was a fine intellectual and a legal giant who was deeply devoted to the democratic process, bringing about much-needed reforms to our country through the new Constitution.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 24, 2020

Chief Justice David Maraga said the lawyer was one of Kenya’s most distinguished legal practitioners and a key pillar in the country’s constitutional journey. I have learnt with great sadness about the demise of Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga, one of Kenya's most distinguished legal practitioners and a key pillar in the country’s constitutional journey. May God give his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/DwUrTxRu9G— David Maraga (@dkmaraga) October 24, 2020

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga eulogized the lawyer for his immense contribution to the drafting of the 2010 constitution will be remembered by many who followed the process

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi said the sudden death was a blow to the legal fraternity.

Kitonga, 64, died on Saturday evening while on his way to Nairobi from attending a funeral in Makueni.

The departed Judge served as President of the East Africa Law Society and a judge at the COMESA Court of Justice.