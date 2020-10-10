President Kenyatta tours NMS asphalt plant, receives motorcycle donations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta made an impromptu inspection visit of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) new asphalt blending plant on Kangundo Road on Friday evening where he inspected the facility which is key to Nairobi’s road infrastructure modernization.

During the guided tour, the President, who was accompanied by Infrastructure CS James Macharia and NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi, witnessed the processing, loading and application of asphalt blended at the new facility.

The blending plant, constructed in a record two months by NMS is a 3000 tonnes per day facility, an amount of asphalt adequate for paving 3 kilometers of road daily.

Part of the equipment at the processor was donated to NMS by Intex Construction, one of Kenya’s leading civil engineering companies with over 100 years experience in East Africa. Speaking to workers and area residents who turned out to receive him, the President thanked Intex Construction for its donation of machinery and partnership with NMS in setting up the blending plant.

“I really want to appreciate the support that you have given us. And really for me, it is an indication of what you call a true public private partnership. “A partnership where business while continuing to do their services, through CSR are able to partner with Government to provide much needed services and infrastructure to our people,” the President told Vekas Gehlot, Chairman of Intex Construction.

The Head of State also thanked the NMS leadership team led by Maj Gen Badi and workers at the plant for working round the clock to deliver the asphalt processor in time. He said the asphalt that will be blended at the facility will be used to upgrade roads in all parts of Nairobi City County.

“The asphalt that you will process here will be used to make roads in Mukuru, Kibera, Mathare and in all corners of Nairobi,” the President said as he urged Kenyans to continue living together in peace and harmony.

The Head of State renewed his commitment to ensure every ward within Nairobi City County has a modern hospital so as decongest existing health facilities especially Kenyatta National Hospital and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President received ten Honda motorcycles donated to NMS by renowned Kenyan environmentalist and businessman Dr Isaac Kalua. Dr Kalua is the Chairman of Honda Motorcycles Kenya.