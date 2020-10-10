President Kenyatta to lead national prayers amid political turmoil over 2022 succession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was slated to host an inter-faith prayer service at State House on Saturday, as a three-day prayer weekend declared on Wednesday entered the second day.



The service which will be broadcast live on all leading Television, Radio stations and digital media platforms, comes at a time the nation is working on an economic recovery path following a major slowdown occasion by a coronavirus-triggered cessation of movement and the lockdown of the country airspace which reopened on August 1.

The country also faces political turmoil with two factions within the governing Jubilee Party heightening hostilities.

The resurging war has alienated Deputy President William Ruto from Kenyatta’s administration, amid accusations by the police that his meeting are funning hatred and destabilizing public order.

The National Advisory Security Committee has in guidelines since adopted by the Cabinet prohibited public meetings not cleared by local police authorities in what is seen as an attempt to curtail Ruto’s countrywide fundraiser tours.

The DP has since cancelled to events after police failed to clear them. The fate of a Sunday fundraiser in Mumias East, whose authorization was denied on Friday, is still unkown.



The Head of State last convened a national prayer day at State House in March, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country where clergy from various denominations prayed for God’s intervention to overcome the pandemic.



The country has since been re-opened after the Ministry of Health reported that the country’s COVID-19 curve had significantly flattened following a reduced number of recorded infections.

More to follow…