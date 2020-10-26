Connect with us

Capital News
The Head of State said the law review process under BBI will culminate in an inclusive governance structure that will enhance unity and cooperation among Kenyans

BBI

President Kenyatta says BBI constitutional review seeks to resolve negative ethnicity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday defended the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review report he launched at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi saying it seeks to address negative ethnicity.

The Head of State said the law review process under BBI will culminate in an inclusive governance structure that will enhance unity and cooperation among Kenyans.

The report launched a week after it was jointly presented to him and his BBI co-partner Raila Odinga proposes the expansion of the national executive by adding the position of Prime Minister and two deputies, all appointed by the President from among the parliamentary membership of the majority party.

President Kenyatta defended the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review report he launched at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi saying it seeks to address negative ethnicity/PSCU

