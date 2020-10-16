President Kenyatta receives report on Huduma Namba during Cabinet retreat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has received a report on Huduma Namba, the biometric civil registration exercise which kicked off in April 2019, during a Cabinet retreat held at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani.

The report handed to the President on Friday covered other issues including national cyber projects, geospatial surveys, airborne geophysical projects and the National Security Industrialization project.

“His Excellency the President chaired an extra-ordinary session of Cabinet; during which the Head of State received the Report on the State of National Security, Nationhood and Territorial Integrity,” a dispatch by the Cabinet stated.

The statement further noted that the report covered several other issues concerning the security and national interests of the country.

"The vigilance of and interventions by our national security organs are tipped to ensure that Kenya remains a safe and secure nation; the foundation stone of our country's quest to build a more prosperous, fair and just nation for all Kenyans," a statement from the Cabinet Office read.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by Deputy President William Ruto Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and all Cabinet Secretaries.

President Kenyatta was received in Manyani by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto in an apparent protocol breach.

The incident came barely a week after a similar incident at State House Nairobi on October 10 where the Head of State was ushered to the podium to address the nation by Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria in the presence of the DP who did not speak at the event.

“At this moment to thank the President who asked us to organize this. We are in your house and I am sure you would want to say something as our host, with all due respect, maybe not following the right protocols but kindly say a word,” the Archbishop said while referring to the protocol breach.

In images shared by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), the Head of State is seen alighting from a military helicopter upon which he acknowledges greetings from Matiangi who had been lined up ahead of Ruto, marking a departure from established protocols whenever the President arrives at a venue where the Deputy President is.

A programme seen by Capital FM News indicated that President Kenyatta will be the sole speaker at the event signaling a repeat of the incident at State House Nairobi where he was not accorded an opportunity to speak at the forum.