Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta pictured here during a national prayer service in March also attended by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga/PSCU/FILE

Kenya

President Kenyatta declares national prayer weekend beginning Friday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared a national prayer weekend starting Friday to Sunday. 

Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena in a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday said the Head of State had encouraged Kenyans to take the three days to pray for the country, while also observing COVID-19 containment measures. 

“His Excellency the President has dedicated the forthcoming weekend a national weekend of prayer during which Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” Dena stated.

The climax of the national prayers will be an inter-faith service to be hosted by the Head of State on Saturday 10, at State House Nairobi. 

The service will also be broadcast live on all leading Television and Radio stations. 

The Head of State last convened a national prayer day at State House in March, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country where clergy from various denominations prayed for God’s intervention to overcome the pandemic.

The country has since been re-opened after Ministry of Health reported that the country’s COVID-19 curve had significantly flattened following reduced number of recorded infections.

