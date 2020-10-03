Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Head of State, who is away in France on an official visit of the European nation, thanked World Athletics for choosing Nairobi as one of the ten world cities to host the inaugural championship and congratulated the local organising committee for a job well done/DPPS

Kenya

President Kenyatta congratulates winners of the 2020 Kip Keino Classic

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 3 –President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated winners of the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series Kip Keino Classic held today at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi County. 

At the same time, the President thanked all participants for taking part in the Nairobi edition of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2020 event adding that Kenya’s successful hosting of the global athletics meet was a testament of the country’s strong profile as a sporting powerhouse.

“We are excited to have successfully hosted this auspicious international athletics event in Nairobi despite the  disruptions caused by Covid-19.

“To all the participants in the track and field events at today’s World Athletics Continental Tour 2020, Kip Keino Classic, you are all winners. You are winners because you took the bold step to compete despite the current global health crisis,” the President said.

The Head of State, who is away in France on an official visit of the European nation, thanked World Athletics for choosing Nairobi as one of the ten world cities to host the inaugural championship and congratulated the local organising committee for a job well done. 

“By choosing Nairobi to be one of the ten host cities of this prestigious championship, World Athletics has once again demonstrated that it is a dependable sporting partner of Kenya,” the President said.

“To the local organising committee led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and the President of Athletics Kenya Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei and your various teams, congratulations for a job well done,” he added.

Nairobi is the only African city selected to host the 2020 edition of the annual one-day event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other cities are Tokyo (Japan), Nanjing (China), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Hengelo (The Netherlands), Turku (Finland), Kingston (Jamaica), Szekesfehervar (Hungary), Silesia (Poland) and Zagreb (Croatia). 

Speaking when he re-opened the refurbished Nyayo National Stadium last week, the President promised to push through the upgrading of several other sporting facilities across the country to international standards. 

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump ‘well’ in hospital as more Republicans test positive for Covid

Washington, United States, Oct 2 – President Donald Trump woke Saturday from his first night in the hospital as a Covid-19 patient and said...

14 mins ago

World

Deadly storm barrels across France, Italy

Rome, Italy, Oct 3 – Two people died and 30 others were missing on Saturday after storms lashed southern France and northern Italy with...

14 mins ago

Capital Health

312 COVID-19 recoveries registered as national death toll rises to 728

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — COVID-19 recoveries increased to 26,426 on Saturday after 312 patients were cleared by health officials having fully recovered from...

3 hours ago

World

India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

New Delhi, India, Oct 3 – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened a Himalayan tunnel that will drastically reduce the time needed...

6 hours ago

World

French Pacific outpost decides on independence in new poll

Noumea, France, Oct 3 – The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia votes in a referendum on independence Sunday, with voters expected to...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

India virus deaths pass 100,000

New Delhi, India, Oct 3 – Deaths from the novel coronavirus in India passed 100,000 on Saturday, official data showed as the pandemic continued...

10 hours ago

World

Five police suspended over India gang-rape

New Delhi, India, Oct 3 – Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of an investigation into the gang-rape and murder...

11 hours ago

Corona Virus

Education ministry publishes revised TTCs academic calendar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The education ministry published a revised academic calendar for Teacher Training Colleges on Friday signaling the resumption of in-person...

12 hours ago