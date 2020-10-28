Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

President Kenyatta Assents To IEBC Bill On Hiring Commissioners

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oc 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill No. 3 of 2019 and the County Outdoor Advertising Control Bill of 2020.

The amended IEBC law establishes a selection panel to oversee the filling up of vacant positions at the Commission as well as future appointments to the electoral agency.

The new law also sets the criteria for the selection of IEBC Commissioners and outlines the qualifications of members of the selection panel.

County Outdoor Advertising Control Act seeks to streamline outdoor advertising in the Counties by ensuring a balance between commercial, environmental and public safety considerations.

The Act recognizes the growing importance of outdoor advertising as a revenue stream for County Governments and provides a uniform licensing regime across the 47 Counties.

The Bills were presented to the President for signature at State House, Nairobi by Solicitor General Ken Ogeto in the presence of Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka and his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi.

Also present were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyegenye as well as State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.

