President Kenyatta arrives at Bomas for BBI report launch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among national leaders present at the Bomas of Kenya where the President is set to launch the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report.
Kenyatta was received by DP Ruto who had arrived at the venue at 10.20am on Monday after the arrival of Odinga who is jointly spearheading the BBI process with President Kenyatta.
The Deputy President who has previously expressed reservations on the handling of the constitutional review process under BBI missed the presentation of the report to Kenyatta and Odinga at the Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, October 21.
It remains unclear whether the DP will voice his support for the proposed reforms during the Bomas launch.
Ruto had called for a citizen-centered approach to law review saying the BBI report and its debate should not be turned into a “us versus them discussion that is likely to divide Kenyans.”
Odinga and Kenyatta have already made a number of tours to champion for the BBI report which was borne following a truce between the duo in March 2018 following the contentious 2017 General Elections which was preceded by nullification of the Presidential results.
Among the key proposals pushed by the BBI is the calls for an expanded executive which will include a powerful President, Deputy President, Prime Minister and two deputies.