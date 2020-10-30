Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Donald Trump and Angela Merkel exchanged tense words at the NATO summit

World

Poll finds majority of Europeans would vote for Biden

Published

Paris, France, Oct 30 – Joe Biden would hammer Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election if it were Europeans heading to the ballot box, a poll showed Friday, underscoring the incumbent’s unpopularity across the Atlantic.

Among five countries surveyed by pollsters BVA — Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — the Germans were the most enthusiastic Biden supporters, with 66 percent saying they would back the Democrat if allowed to vote.

Just eight percent of Germans said they would vote Trump, while 27 percent were undecided or said they would abstain.

Trump’s best score was in Italy, where 15 percent would make their mark for the Republican candidate.

But Biden’s score was close to three times as high there, at 42 percent.

Across Europe, Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate agreement was one of his least popular moves of the last four years, with single-digit approval ratings everywhere but Spain, where 11 percent agreed.

His plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico was almost as unpopular, with Brits the biggest fans at only 17 percent approval.

A large majority of Europeans say they are interested in the election, with Germans following the race for the White House most closely at 85 percent, while other countries clustered around the 70-percent mark.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Asked their opinion of the US more generally, just 22 percent of Germans said they viewed the country positively, 12 points behind than the next-most-sceptical Brits.

Italy was the most favourable to the US, with 38 percent saying they had a good opinion.

BVA said it surveyed a total of 11,737 people across 10 countries in October to compile the survey.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

BBI

Matiangi warns security forces against being misused by politicians in raging BBI debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned Regional and County Commissioners against being misused by politicians during the raging debate...

24 mins ago

BBI

‘2010 plebiscite cost Sh10bn under your watch!’: IEBC dismisses Raila’s Sh2bn BBI bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday dismissed assertions by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that a...

3 hours ago

World

New Zealanders back euthanasia – early poll results

Wellington, New Zealand, Oct 30 – New Zealanders have voted overwhelmingly to legalise euthanasia in what supporters said was a victory for “choice” and...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kisii funeral stopped as children feud over mothers’ cultural same-sex union

KISIII, Kenya, Oct 30 – A planned sendoff for a 72-year-old woman took a dramatic turn on Thursday after police stormed the ceremony to...

4 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto says consensus-based BBI vote critical for national unity

KAJIADO, Kenya, Oct 30 — Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to work together towards a consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...

4 hours ago

World

Trump, Biden square off in key Midwestern states

Tampa, United States, Oct 29 – Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off with rallies in key Midwestern states on Friday as a resurgent...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Health surveillance heightened in Kitui after 3 virus-linked deaths in a family

KITUI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Kitui health officials upscaled contact tracing on Thursday after three family members who contracted COVID-19 died in a week’s...

5 hours ago

World

Red lines, high stakes for Brand France in conservative Gulf

Doha, Qatar, Oct 30 – French brands have long enjoyed prestige in the Gulf, but the country’s clout in the conservative region is in...

5 hours ago