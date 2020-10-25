Connect with us

Fourteen per cent of those surveyed also said they opted to subject themselves to voluntary screening because they had an underlying medical condition/FILE/NMS

Capital Health

Poll: 20pc of respondents cite workplace requirement as reason they submitted to COVID-19 test

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – A projected 20 per cent of residents in Nairobi’s low-income areas have only subjected themselves to COVID-19 screening to conform to workplace requirements.

In poll conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) only 10 per cent of 555 respondents said they underwent the testing procedure after feeling exposed through being in contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease.

Fourteen per cent of those surveyed also said they opted to subject themselves to voluntary screening because they had an underlying medical condition.

Due to some of the measures undertaken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, about 10 percent under went the testing procedure due to travel requirements.

The survey conducted between September 24 and October 2 further highlighted that there was a decline in willingness to undergo free coronavirus screening from 90 per cent in June to 84 per cent in September.  

 “A large majority of respondents say they would agree to have a free test for the Covid-19 virus, with no significant contrasts in terms of gender or age.  However, the proportion of those willing to have such a free test has declined slightly since Round Two, the first time this question was asked,” the TIFA report sent to newsrooms on Sunday reads.

The study co-sponsored by the Canada High Commission in Kenya and the Hanns Seidel Foundation noted that 36 per cent of the respondents who would not be tested even for free told the pollster that their unwillingness to be tested was as a result of the pain and discomfort of the procedure.   

Out of all the surveyed respondents five per cent expressed fear of stigmatization for testing positive for the disease should they go through the screening process.

The study was conducted in Huruma, Kibera, Mathare, Korogocho, MukurukwaNejnga, Kawangware in Nairobi.

