The police dispersed area residents who had already arrived at Kebirigo High School where the DP was expected to lead the fundraising event for a boda boda Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation/COURTESY

County News

Police storm DP Ruto’s Nyamira fundraiser to stop ‘unauthorized meeting’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Dozens of police stormed Deputy President William Ruto’s Nyamira fundraiser venue in trucks on Thursday ahead of his visit a day after the National Security Advisory Committee prohibited public gatherings without clearance by local police authorities.

The police dispersed area residents who had already arrived at Kebirigo High School where the DP was expected to lead the fundraising event for a boda boda Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation.

A video surfacing online showed police officers asking members of the public to leave the venue saying the event was unauthorized.

“Let’s leave here in peace, no one is beating you up,” an unidentified police officer was heard telling a crowd.

Another video, however showed armed police officers using teargas canisters to disperse crowds.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Wednesday warned against early campaigns that he said were being used to incite millions of jobless youths.

As part of the new directives, Kinyua said politicians intending to hold public meetings and gatherings will be required to notify the Officer Commanding Station of the given area three days prior to the intended gathering.

He said that conveners of the meetings will be required to obey orders given to them by the OCSs, or any other officer of or above the rank of inspector, and also assist the police in the maintenance of peace and order at the meeting.

Kinyua’s directive draws similarity with Section 5 (2) of the Public Order Act requires persons with an intention to convene public meetings to “notify the regulating officer of such intent at least three days but not more than fourteen days before the proposed date of the public meeting or procession.”

The directive was however interpreted as Ruto’s allies as an attempt to slow his country-wide campaign tours as the fallout in the ruling Jubilee Party deepens.

“The Greatest threat to our National Security is not social media or public/political gatherings.Greatest threat to our National Security is deceit, wrangles and fights at the highest level of government and the governing Party. Kinyua’s statement is panic button for the side that has lost the public,” Senator Kipchumba Murkomen charged.

47447

