Police Service Commission approves hiring of 5,000 constables, 150 cadets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The National Police Service Commission has approved the hiring of 5000 constables and 150 professional Cadet Officers.
The approval was granted during a full commission meeting attended by all commissioners and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Thursday.
“The National Police Service Commission has approved a request by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to recruit 5000 Police Constables and 150 Professional Cadet Police Officers,” the Commission stated in a brief statement.
Applicants will be informed of recruitment dates and requirements by Kenya police by mid-October, ahead of a recruitment drive in November.
The recruitment drive is geared at enhancing the police service’s strength by replacing officers who have left the service and bridging the gap that has emerged over the past two years during which the service did not conduct recruitment.