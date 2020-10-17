Police in Nyando destroy 1.5-tonne Marijuana haul valued at Sh4.5mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – Police in Nyando Sub-County on Saturday destroyed 1.5 tonnes of bhang with a street value of approximately Sh4.5 million.

The consignment was nabbed early this year and was subjected to a court process that gave a go ahead for the destruction.

Nyando OCPD Leonard Matete who presided over the setting ablaze of the bhang at Agro Chemical in Muhoroni said police officers nabbed the banned substance along Kisumu-Nairobi road.

Matete said the bhang could have caused destruction among the youth if it found its way into the market.

He said the suspects who were ferrying the bhang managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle they were using.

Matete thanked members of the public who tipped the police off, enabling them to impound the consignment which originated from Busia, along the Kenya-Uganda border.

He said police will continue to be vigilant along the highway to make more arrest of offenders supplying bhang in the area.

The OCPD said the burning was done in the public assuring that drugs under the watch of the police will not be diverted back to the hands of peddlers.