Petitions on Maraga’s advice for parliament dissolution set for Nov 25

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – The Constitutional Petitions challenging Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact laws on the two-thirds Gender rule will be heard from November 25.

Justice James Makau issued the directions on Wednesday when the matters came up for mention.

The judge said all issues pertaining to consolidation of the petitions and the manner in which parties want the hearing to be conducted shall be canvassed on that date before the full bench comprising Justice George Odunga, Pauline Nyamweya, Anthony Ndungu, Lydia Achode and James Makau.

However, some parties in the petitions have suggested that the matters be heard in an open court but the Attorney General through senior state counsel Emmanuel Benta oppossed the application, citing COVID-19 measures.

The CJ has appointed senior counsel James Oduol to represent him during the hearing of the petitions.

Other matters to be canvassed before the hearing, will include applications by some petitioners opposed to the appointment of the bench and applications by the Law Society of Kenya, Federation of Women lawyers and Kenya Human Rights Commission seeking to be enjoined as interested parties.