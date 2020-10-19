Connect with us

Parliament Committee invites public views on suitability of Kassait for Data job

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 -The  National Assembly Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation is now seeking views from the public on the suitability of Immaculate Kassait as Data Commissioner.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai said the Memoranda should be accompanied by supporting evidence on views submitted.

He urged members of the public to send their views by Monday October 26.

“The representations may be forwarded to the clerk of the National Assembly, hand-delivered the office of the clerk or emailed to [email protected],” Sialai said.

 Parliament is set to vet Kassait following her nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

Kassait is currently the Director for Voter Education, Partnership and Communication at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Data Commissioner will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi directed the House Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation to undertake the approval hearings.

“I hereby refer this message, together with the Curriculum Vitae of the nominee to the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation to undertake the necessary approval hearings and table its report to enable the House to consider the matter within the statutory timelines,” he said.

“Noting that the fourteen days period within which the Committee is expected to consider the nominee and table its report for debate will lapse during the period of the short recess, the Committee is at liberty to seek an extension of time for consideration of the nominee in accordance with the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011,” he directed.

If approved by the Information and Communications Committee and the National Assembly, Kassait will be expected to set the standards regarding the handling, storage and sharing of personal and corporate data.

