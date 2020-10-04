Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bars and cafes in Paris look likely to shut down until further notice

World

Paris braces for maximum coronavirus alert level

Published

Bars and cafes in Paris look likely to shut down until further notice © AFP/File / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

Paris, France, Oct 4 – Paris was preparing on Sunday to be placed under maximum coronavirus alert as alarming Covid-19 infection numbers appeared to leave the French government little choice but to tighten restrictions in and around the capital.

Paris’s trademark bars and cafes are threatened with complete closure as early as Monday after Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that only improved Covid-19 infection rates could prevent such a step.

If recent trends were confirmed “we’ll have no choice”, he warned on Thursday, saying new restrictions would mean “no more family gatherings, no more evenings out, and a total closure of bars”.

But a reprieve looks unlikely after France reported a 16,972 new coronavirus cases on Saturday alone, the highest daily number since the country began widespread testing.

Figures from the regional health agency ARS show new coronavirus cases remaining above 250 per 100,000 people in Paris, a threshold triggering the maximum alert protocol which has already hit the southern cities Aix-en-Provence and Marseille and their surroundings, as well as the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

“There is no justification for denial,” said the ARS director for the Paris region, Aurelien Rousseau, on Sunday. “The numbers are what they are, and they are weighing heavily,” he tweeted.

– ‘We’re French, we love to drink’ –

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin acknowledged that the looming closure of bars and cafes would be “tough” for everyone concerned.

“We are French, we love to drink, to eat, to live, to smile and to kiss each other,” he told broadcasters LCI and Europe 1 on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But we’re also doing this because the people want us to,” he added.

BFM television on Sunday published a poll saying that 61 percent of people living in Paris and its suburbs were in favour of a complete closure of bars, which are currently authorised to remain open until 10 pm.

Paris bars and cafes are bracing for shutdown © AFP / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told reporters on Sunday that “it’s not a done deal, there is still work being done, we’re still talking”. But she also conceded that the health situation was “very serious”.

The government has said it will target primarily establishments that “serve alcoholic drinks without food”.

Restaurant owners are still hoping that they can dodge a similar fate, at least for now.

The health authorities are evaluating a proposal submitted by restaurants for voluntary restrictions — including registering the home addresses of their clients and limiting the number of people at each table — before submitting their recommendations to the government.

Other large French cities including Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Toulouse are also hovering near the maximum alert threshold and similar measures as in the capital could be in store for them, too.

Employer organisation UMIH, which represents cafes, bars, hotels, restaurants, brasseries and discos, has warned that 15 percent of France’s 220,000 establishments in the sector are threatened with bankruptcy because of virus restrictions, with up to 250,000 staff facing unemployment.

The government has said it will take every precaution necessary to avoid a new state of emergency that would require a generalised lockdown like the one imposed at the height of the outbreak, from mid-March to mid-May.

The country’s total death toll from Covid-19 is 32,198 after recording 49 more fatalities on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Balala says Kenya will invest in athletics as a tourist attraction

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says the government will invest on the global recognition brought by Kenyan athletes.  Balala...

53 mins ago

Headlines

IG Mutyambai orders probe after 2 killed in Murang’a violence during Ruto visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4- Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered investigations following chaos in Kenol, Muranga where two people were killed and...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya records 243 new COVID-19 cases with 3 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Kenya recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 39, 427 cases. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

1 hour ago

County News

DP Ruto Condemns Murang’a Chaos, Urges Supporters To Remain Steadfast

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Deputy President William Ruto says no amount of intimidation would discourage his hustler movement campaigns that seek to empower...

3 hours ago

World

France and Italy step up rescue efforts after floods

Saint-Martin-Vesubie, France, Oct 4 – French and Italian rescue services stepped up their search efforts on Sunday after floods cut off several villages in...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto MPs accuse rivals of plotting Murang’a chaos that left one person dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4- Leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accused their rivals of planning and inciting youth to cause violence that...

4 hours ago

World

Trump ‘much better’ but WH doctor says ‘not yet out of the woods’

Washington, United States, Oct 2 – US President Donald Trump posted a video Saturday from the hospital where he is battling Covid-19, saying he...

5 hours ago

World

Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Thai Red Bull heir over hit-and-run

Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 4 – Interpol has issued a “red notice” to arrest the fugitive Thai heir to the Red Bull billions for his...

6 hours ago