Owalo inaugurates Ruto’s Nyanza 2022 campaign strategy team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Deputy President William Ruto is consolidating his Nyanza region campaign team following the commissioning of region-wide grassroot structures by Eliud Owalo, a former strategist of the region’s kingpin Raila Odinga.

Owalo who decamped both Odinga’s and Musalia Mudavadi’s camps commissioned the Homabay campaign coordinating team on Tuesday.

“The grassroots structures will not only spearhead the Bill Ruto 2022 Presidential Campaigns in the region but will also at the appropriate time help in identification of and aggressively campaigning for suitable candidates that the Hustler movement will field for all elective positions up to the ward level,” he said.

Owalo said the team deliberated on the need for a paradigm shift from what he termed as retrogressive parochial political rhetoric.

He said the movement was keen to champion “an issue-based and progressive political narrative anchored on a tangible and sustainable development agenda that is responsive to the needs of the common mwananchi.”

Owalo who said the region owes Ruto a debt for his support for Odinga’s 2007 presidential campaign which saw him ascend as the country’s Prime Minister following disputed elections.

He said the team will address key challenges facing the region’s population including high levels of unemployment among the youth; lack of entrepreneual opportunities for the women; high costs of living; and inadequate means of basic subsistence for the people.

Owalo said Ruto’s development agenda will encompass the revitalization of the cotton sector, rejuvenation of the sugar industry, value-addition to the fishing supply-chain, provision of financial services to facilitate commensurate access to credit that boosts trade, and infrastructural development entailing water, roads and electricity.

He hinted at a possibility of a new political outfit through which Ruto-allied leaders will contest for elective positions in 2022.

“Through this team, the hustler movement is more ready to field candidates in Homa Bay and Nyanza region for all elective posts,” Owalo said.