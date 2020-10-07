Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Owalo who decamped both Odinga’s and Musalia Mudavadi’s camps commissioned the Homabay campaign coordinating team on Tuesday/Eliud Owalo

County News

Owalo inaugurates Ruto’s Nyanza 2022 campaign strategy team

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Deputy President William Ruto is consolidating his Nyanza region campaign team following the commissioning of region-wide grassroot structures by Eliud Owalo, a former strategist of the region’s kingpin Raila Odinga.

Owalo who decamped both Odinga’s and Musalia Mudavadi’s camps commissioned the Homabay campaign coordinating team on Tuesday.

“The grassroots structures will not only spearhead the Bill Ruto 2022 Presidential Campaigns in the region but will also at the appropriate time help in identification of and aggressively campaigning for suitable candidates that the Hustler movement will field for all elective positions up to the ward level,” he said.

Owalo said the team deliberated on the need for a paradigm shift from what he termed as retrogressive parochial political rhetoric.

He said the movement was keen to champion “an issue-based and progressive political narrative anchored on a tangible and sustainable development agenda that is responsive to the needs of the common mwananchi.”

Owalo who said the region owes Ruto a debt for his support for Odinga’s 2007 presidential campaign which saw him ascend as the country’s Prime Minister following disputed elections.

He said the team will address key challenges facing the region’s population including high levels of unemployment among the youth; lack of entrepreneual opportunities for the women; high costs of living; and inadequate means of basic subsistence for the people.

Owalo said Ruto’s development agenda will encompass the revitalization of the cotton sector, rejuvenation of the sugar industry, value-addition to the fishing supply-chain, provision of financial services to facilitate commensurate access to credit that boosts trade, and infrastructural development entailing water, roads and electricity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He hinted at a possibility of a new political outfit through which Ruto-allied leaders will contest for elective positions in 2022.

“Through this team, the hustler movement is more ready to field candidates in Homa Bay and Nyanza region for all elective posts,” Owalo said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 6 – An “extremely dangerous” hurricane bore down Tuesday on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where the military was mobilized and tens of...

48 mins ago

Corona Virus

Trump calls off stimulus talks, Fed says recovery faster with aid

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off talks on a new stimulus plan to boost the Covid-ravaged US...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Last month warmest September on record globally: EU

Paris, France, Oct 7 – Earth’s surface was warmer last month than during any September on record, with temperatures since January tracking those of...

2 hours ago

Politics

As US reels, Pence and Harris square off in critical VP debate

Salt Lake City, United States, Oct 7 – For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

US agency wants 2 months safety data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, United States, Oct 6 – The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine...

2 hours ago

County News

Mucheru, Postmaster to appear before Senate ICT team over Sh6bn PCK debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) Board of Directors and Postmaster General Daniel Kagwe...

2 hours ago

Kenya

UNICEF lauds Kenya for reopening schools after closure over COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the Ministry of Education’s announcement o re-open schools from next week....

4 hours ago

Headlines

7 injured as Al shabaab opens fire on Mandera bus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Al Shabaab attackers opened fire on a bus in Mandera Tuesday injuring seven passengers, police said. The attack occurred...

14 hours ago