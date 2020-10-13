Only 3,000 Guests Invited To Mashujaa Day In Kisii – PS Kibicho

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Oct 13 – Only 3,000 invited guests will be allowed into the Gusii Stadium during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations set for Tuesday next week.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the decision was made due to the COVID- 19 pandemic that has forced everyone, including the government to adopt a ‘new normal.’

“Therefore, as we host this national day we will ensure that we follow all COVID-19 protocols, so that it cannot become a problem as we celebrate, therefore the usual hosting of crowds, usual display of kids, scouts will be missed during this year’s celebrations but we will ensure that our Mashujaa get the dignity they deserve in our celebrations,” he said Monday when he inspected the grounds.

He was speaking in his capacity as the Chairperson of the National Celebrations Steering Committee.

The PS said that the government will ensure residents follow the proceedings through mounted screens outside the stadium and its environs.

“Gusii Stadium at normal capacity will carry 25,000 people but due to COVID-19, only 3,000 people will be allowed in, forcing the county to have other means of ensuring people follow the proceedings through screens which will be mounted outside the stadium,” Kibicho said.

Kisii County was given an opportunity to host the National Celebration after a presidential directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015 that two out of Kenya’s three National Days be hosted on a rotational basis by counties outside Nairobi to boost national cohesion and integration.