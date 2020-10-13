Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho addresses a press conference after inspecting Gusii stadium on October 12, 2020 ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be there on October 20, 2020.

County News

Only 3,000 Guests Invited To Mashujaa Day In Kisii – PS Kibicho

Published

KISII, Kenya Oct 13 – Only 3,000 invited guests will be allowed into the Gusii Stadium during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations set for Tuesday next week.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the decision was made due to the COVID- 19 pandemic that has forced everyone, including the government to adopt a ‘new normal.’

“Therefore, as we host this national day we will ensure that we follow all COVID-19 protocols, so that it cannot become a problem as we celebrate, therefore the usual hosting of crowds, usual display of kids, scouts will be missed during this year’s celebrations but we will ensure that our Mashujaa get the dignity they deserve in our celebrations,” he said Monday when he inspected the grounds.

He was speaking in his capacity as the Chairperson of the National Celebrations Steering Committee.

The PS said that the government will ensure residents follow the proceedings through mounted screens outside the stadium and its environs.

“Gusii Stadium at normal capacity will carry 25,000 people but due to COVID-19, only 3,000 people will be allowed in, forcing the county to have other means of ensuring people follow the proceedings through screens which will be mounted outside the stadium,” Kibicho said.

Kisii County was given an opportunity to host the National Celebration after a presidential directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015 that two out of Kenya’s three National Days be hosted on a rotational basis by counties outside Nairobi to boost national cohesion and integration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump tells fans on post-Covid comeback tour: ‘I feel so powerful’

Sanford, United States, Oct 12 – Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by Covid-19, President Donald Trump took center stage again...

48 mins ago

World

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

Washington, United States, Oct 13 – Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Covid-19 reinfection casts doubt on virus immunity: study

Paris, France, Oct 12 – Covid-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released Tuesday confirming...

4 hours ago

Africa

S.African leader tries to calm racial tension over farm attacks

Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct 12 – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on Monday, hoping to tamp down rising racial tension in...

4 hours ago

World

Court rejects leniency for Greek neo-Nazi leaders

Athens, Greece, Oct 12 – A Greek court Monday rejected calls for leniency for the leaders of notorious Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, paving...

12 hours ago

Headlines

LSK’s ‘Occupy Parliament’ March Flops, Turns Into A ‘Cordial Meeting’ Where Tea Was Served

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- The much-hyped Parliament take-over by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) flopped Monday, and instead turned into a ‘cordial meeting’...

14 hours ago

World

Pope meets acquitted Australian cardinal Pell

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Oct 12 – Pope Francis met Monday with Australian Cardinal George Pell for the first time since he was...

15 hours ago

Kenya

IG Mutyambai denies enforcing the law selectively as Ruto feels targetted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has denied claims that police officers have been enforcing the law on public gatherings...

15 hours ago