One person dead, several injured in Murang’a chaos ahead of DP Ruto’s vis

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – At least one person died Sunday and several were injured when chaos broke out in Kenol, Murang’a where youths clashed ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit.

The Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke youths clashed at Kenol on the Thika-Murang’a highway on Sunday morning, police said.

Murang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania confirmed the fatality, and said more police officers had been deployed to quel the tension.

“One person has been killed and we have several others injured,” Mungania said.

Trouble started when youths blocked roads at Kenol, and started engaging rivals in running battles.

Police said they will investigate circumstances under which the person was killed.

Several vehicles were also damaged, as the main highway to Nyeri remained impassable for hours.

Ruto was scheduled to preside over a fundraising event in Kenol, at the AIPCA Church hosted by local Member of Parliament Alice Wahome. It is the second time Ruto’s visit to Murang’a has been marred by chaos.

Developing story…